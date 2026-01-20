Fire at Saddar Cooperative Market brought under control

KARACHI: A fire that broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the Saddar Cooperative Market has been successfully extinguished, rescue officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze erupted on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building in the Saddar area. Firefighting teams responded swiftly and managed to bring the fire under control, while cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said the team took immediate action upon receiving the alert, adding that the timely response helped stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the Cooperative Market.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

The incident comes a day after a deadly fire at Gul Plaza, keeping concerns over fire safety in Karachi’s commercial buildings in sharp focus.

Karachi Gul Plaza Fire

The massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road has left the city reeling, as authorities confirm the blaze, which broke out on January 17 around 10:00 P.M., was brought under control after 34 hours, but the building remains structurally fragile and unsafe.

Rescue teams, backed by the Army, Rangers and the civil administration, are continuing a cautious search operation for missing persons while engineers assess the stability of the damaged structure, amid growing fears of further collapse as new details continue to emerge from the site.