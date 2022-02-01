Cop accused of raping mentally challenged girl sent to prison

KARACHI: A court on Tuesday sent a policeman arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old girl in Karachi to prison on judicial remand.

Police produced Mukhtiar alias Rana before the judicial magistrate after the completion of his physical remand. The court sent the accused to prison and directed the investigation officer (IO) to submit the case challan on the next hearing.

The IO informed the court that DNA samples of the victim girl and the policeman have been sent to a lab for their matching.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the policeman on the complaint of the girl’s father who stated that the officer raped his daughter at their home inside the residential colony of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The incident occurred on July 28, 2021, however, it was only after the girl got pregnant that her family got to know of the sexual assault.

The complainant said he brought his daughter to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. On a medical check-up, he added it transpired that she is expecting a child.

The policeman had surrendered himself before SSP Investigation (South) after he was named in the FIR.

