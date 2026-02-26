Cop along with minor son martyred in terrorist attack in Khyber

PESHAWAR: A police constable and his seven-year-old son were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber district on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Waqar Ahmed, the child, Muhammad Talha, was initially shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The DPO said unidentified terrorists had opened fire outside a hujra in the Sultan Khel area, targeting police constable Safeer Khan and his young son. Both sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Safeer Khan later embraced martyrdom, followed by his son.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified terrorists at Landi Kotal Police Station, and investigations are ongoing. The funeral prayers for both were offered in their native village, Sultan Khel. Local residents said the entire community is mourning the tragic incident.

خیبر لنڈی کوتل کے علاقے سلطان خیل میں نامعلوم افراد کی فائرنگ سے پولیس کانسٹیبل سفیر خان اور اُن کے ننھے بیٹے طلحہ آفریدی کی شہادت کے بعد دونوں کی نمازِ جنازہ آبائی گاؤں سلطان خیل میں ادا کر دی گئی

Brutal Abduction and Killings in Bannu

Meanwhile, in Bannu, in a brutal and cowardly act, three unarmed brothers, all government employees, were abducted from the limits of the Cantt Police Station area in Bannu.

Two of the brothers were later found murdered, while the third remains missing, officials and local sources said on Thursday.

According to the district police, the incident occurred in the Sokari Hassan Khel area, where the brothers were performing Isha and Taraweeh prayers at a local mosque. Ten to twelve armed militants stormed the mosque and forcibly abducted them during the prayers.

Authorities said the attackers showed no regard for the sanctity of the mosque, the ongoing prayers, or the Holy Quran, and forcibly took the victims away in a vehicle to an unknown location.

Later, the bodies of two brothers were discovered along a roadside, showing clear signs of brutal killing. The third brother remains unaccounted for.