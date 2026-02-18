Cop, Customs officer martyred in DI Khan terror attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable and a customs official were martyred, while two others were injured in a terrorist attack on Yarik Police Station and a customs office in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified armed militants targeted the customs office and Yarik Police Station, located along the CPEC route, using automatic weapons.

As a result of the firing, Customs official Israr Khan and Police constable Muhammad Bilal embraced martyrdom.

Two other security personnel, identified as Hazrat Umar and Khayal Muhammad, sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the Trauma Center at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

During the attack, the assailants also set a customs vehicle on fire and opened fire on passenger buses passing along the CPEC route, spreading panic and fear in the area.

Police retaliated strongly; however, the attackers managed to flee the scene. A heavy contingent of police reached the site soon after the incident, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

Authorities said further investigations are underway, and a search operation is being carried out to apprehend those involved.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least eight alleged terrorists were killed during a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in the Darakhshan area of Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said.

According to a statement, eight armed militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in an exchange of fire during the operation.

The CTD said that three of its personnel were also injured in the gun battle. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants killed in the operation.

The spokesperson added that the investigations are still underway to determine further details.