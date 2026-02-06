Cop gunned down in attack on polio team in Chaman

CHAMAN: A police constable was killed on Friday when unknown armed assailants opened fire on an anti-polio vaccination team in the Chaman district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred while the officer was performing security duties for the polio workers during an ongoing vaccination campaign.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Chaman, the attack took place in the Jananabad area, where armed men targeted the team and fled the scene after the shooting.

The police officer embraced martyrdom as a result of the firing. Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers, the DPO added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to completely eradicate polio from Pakistan. During a meeting with the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, Dr. Chris Elias, in Islamabad, the prime minister said the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy and taking practical steps with an effective team to combat the disease.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep appreciation for the continued support of Bill Gates and Saudi Arabia in Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. He noted that despite significant progress, emergency measures remain necessary to eliminate polio entirely.

The prime minister emphasised that the federal government is working in close coordination with provincial authorities to ensure safe and unhindered access for polio teams across the country. He added that relevant projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for polio eradication will continue nationwide.

Dr. Chris Elias appreciated the prime minister’s personal commitment to the cause and acknowledged the effective measures being taken. He stated that Pakistan is moving steadily toward the goal of complete polio eradication.