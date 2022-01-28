Cop ‘rapes’ mentally challenged girl, remanded in police custody

KARACHI: A court on Friday granted a three-day physical remand of a policeman arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 18-year-old girl in Karachi.

Police produced Mukhtiar alias Rana before the judicial magistrate and sought his physical remand for investigation. The court remanded the cop in police custody until Jan 31 and directed the investigation officer to produce him in the next hearing along with a progress report.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the policeman on the complaint of the girl’s father who stated that the officer raped his daughter at their home inside the residential colony of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The incident occurred on July 28, 2021, however, it was only after the girl got pregnant that her family got to know of the sexual assault.

The complainant said he brought his daughter to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. On a medical check-up, he added it transpired that she is expecting a child.

The policeman had surrendered himself before SSP Investigation (South) after he was named in the FIR.

