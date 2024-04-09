Cop ‘smuggling’ arms smuggling in school bag sent on judicial remand

KARACHI: A Judicial Magistrate sent in-service constable of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the smuggling of weapons in a school bag, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) produced the suspect named Azharuddin before Judicial Magistrate East.

The investigating officer told the Magistrate that the accused belonged to an inter-provincial arm smuggling gang. The investigating officer informed the Magistrate the CRO of the accused has been done but fingerprints are yet to be taken.

He said that further investigation regarding illegal weapons is also to be done.

According to the investigating officer, the accused was arrested from Kashmir Road on the information of an informer. The accused was carrying a small school bag on his shoulder, carrying more than 4 pistols with magazines.

The CTD intelligence wing claimed to have foiled arms smuggling in a school bag in Karachi. In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said that an in-service constable of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was arrested in the raid. “Weapons recovered from the school bag carried by accused Azharuddin,” Raja Umar Khattab said.

“Arrested suspect has been affiliated with an inter-provincial arm smuggling gang,” Raja Umar Khattab said. “This gang used to supply online arms”.

“The accused works for KP bus stand’s munshi Danial,” the official said. “Danial has been a key operative of arms dealer ‘Qadeer, Saddam, Nadeem and Sons’, CTD official said.