Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate Feb. 11, 2026

Looking for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 11, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to trade at a premium, generally ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices have shown a mild upward move today, with the benchmark hovering around $5.93 per pound, supported by a softer US dollar even as seasonal demand softens in China ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. Below is the full update with local and international rates, comparison, and key context on why copper remains a vital metal in 2026.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 11, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices maintain a clear premium over the international converted rate. This difference arises from import duties, transportation costs, taxes, consistent demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the prevailing USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).

International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 11, 2026)

Benchmark Current Level Daily Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.93 per pound +0.35% LME 3-Month Copper ~$13,000 – $13,155 per tonne Slightly firmer 30-Day Performance Down ~1.6% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~26–27% —

Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,650 – 3,700 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.

The slight gain today reflects support from a weaker dollar, ongoing supply-side constraints in major producing regions, and underlying demand from the energy transition and data center expansion. Near-term sentiment remains mixed due to seasonal slowdowns in China as the Lunar New Year approaches, along with some inventory adjustments.

Analysts expect prices to hold around current levels or edge toward $6.00 per pound by the end of Q1 2026, with longer-term projections in the $6.65–$6.70 range over the next 12 months.

Market Approx. Price per kg Main Reason for Difference Pakistan (Millberry Scrap) Rs. 5,500 Import duties + logistics + local demand premium International base price Rs. 3,650 – 3,700 Pure LME/COMEX rate before extra costs

This consistent gap shows why local traders closely follow global movements and currency fluctuations.

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper is widely known as “Dr. Copper” because its price movement often signals the direction of global industrial and economic activity. Rising prices generally indicate strong manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and growth in electrification and renewable energy sectors. The current pattern reflects a balance between short-term seasonal factors (especially in China) and longer-term supportive drivers like supply tightness and demand from electric vehicles, battery storage, renewable projects, data centers, and modern power grids.

In Pakistan, copper price fluctuations directly affect costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable energy installations, and profitability in the scrap and recycling trade. The structural demand outlook remains very positive due to the global shift toward cleaner energy and advanced technology infrastructure.