Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate Feb.19, 2026
- By Web Desk -
- Feb 19, 2026
Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 19, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to trade at a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.
Globally, copper prices are showing slight pressure today, with the benchmark around $5.78–$5.79 per pound (or roughly $12,700–$12,900 per tonne on LME), influenced by a stronger US dollar, rising inventories, and softer short-term demand in China during the Lunar New Year holiday period. Below is the full update with local and international rates, comparison, and why copper remains a key metal to watch in 2026.
Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 19, 2026
|Copper Type
|Price per kg (PKR)
|Market Notes
|High-Quality Millberry Scrap
|Rs. 5,500
|Most actively traded grade
|Refined New Copper
|Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+
|Higher purity
|Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap
|Rs. 2,100 – 3,500
|Wide variation
Local prices maintain a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, ongoing demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).
International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 19, 2026)
|Benchmark
|Current Level
|Daily Change (approx.)
|Spot / Nearest Futures
|$5.78 – $5.79 per pound
|-0.2% to -0.3%
|LME 3-Month Copper
|~$12,900 – $12,911 per tonne
|Slightly softer
|30-Day Performance
|Down ~0.4–0.5%
|—
|Year-on-Year Change
|Up ~25–26%
|—
Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,560 – 3,600 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.
The modest decline reflects temporary factors like holiday slowdowns in China, inventory build-up, and a firmer dollar. Supply-side constraints in major producers and strong structural demand from electrification continue to offer underlying support. Analysts project a rebound toward $5.90 per pound by quarter-end and $6.60 in 12 months.
Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison
|Market
|Approx. Price per kg
|Main Reason for Difference
|Pakistan (Millberry Scrap)
|Rs. 5,500
|Import duties + logistics + premium
|International base price
|Rs. 3,560 – 3,600
|Pure LME/COMEX rate
Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026
Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time barometer of global industrial and economic activity. Rising prices usually indicate robust manufacturing, infrastructure spending, and growth in green energy sectors. Current softness ties to seasonal holiday effects in China and inventory dynamics, but the longer-term outlook stays positive due to supply challenges and surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power infrastructure upgrades.
In Pakistan, copper price changes directly affect costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and margins in scrap recycling. The metal’s central role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.
Key Uses Driving Copper Demand
Copper’s outstanding electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it essential across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The electric vehicle sector drives major new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.
Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers increase consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, supporting long-term supply stability as demand rises.