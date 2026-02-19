Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate Feb.19, 2026

Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,560 – 3,600 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.

The modest decline reflects temporary factors like holiday slowdowns in China, inventory build-up, and a firmer dollar. Supply-side constraints in major producers and strong structural demand from electrification continue to offer underlying support. Analysts project a rebound toward $5.90 per pound by quarter-end and $6.60 in 12 months.

Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison

Market Approx. Price per kg Main Reason for Difference Pakistan (Millberry Scrap) Rs. 5,500 Import duties + logistics + premium International base price Rs. 3,560 – 3,600 Pure LME/COMEX rate

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time barometer of global industrial and economic activity. Rising prices usually indicate robust manufacturing, infrastructure spending, and growth in green energy sectors. Current softness ties to seasonal holiday effects in China and inventory dynamics, but the longer-term outlook stays positive due to supply challenges and surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power infrastructure upgrades.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly affect costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and margins in scrap recycling. The metal’s central role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s outstanding electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it essential across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The electric vehicle sector drives major new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers increase consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, supporting long-term supply stability as demand rises.