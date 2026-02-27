Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate- Feb. 27, 2026

Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 27, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices have shown strength, with the benchmark rising to around $6.07 per pound (or roughly $13,300+ per tonne on LME), poised for weekly gains driven by optimism around demand recovery, supply constraints, and anticipation of positive signals from China’s upcoming parliamentary session. Below is the full update with local and international rates, comparison, and why copper remains a critical metal in 2026.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 27, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices hold a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, steady demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).

International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 27, 2026)

Benchmark Current Level Recent Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $6.07 per pound +1.7% (recent session) LME 3-Month Copper ~$13,320 per tonne +0.12% (recent) 30-Day Performance Up ~2.4% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~34% —