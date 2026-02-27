Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate- Feb. 27, 2026
- Feb 27, 2026
Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 27, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.
Globally, copper prices have shown strength, with the benchmark rising to around $6.07 per pound (or roughly $13,300+ per tonne on LME), poised for weekly gains driven by optimism around demand recovery, supply constraints, and anticipation of positive signals from China’s upcoming parliamentary session. Below is the full update with local and international rates, comparison, and why copper remains a critical metal in 2026.
Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 27, 2026
|Copper Type
|Price per kg (PKR)
|Market Notes
|High-Quality Millberry Scrap
|Rs. 5,500
|Most actively traded grade
|Refined New Copper
|Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+
|Higher purity
|Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap
|Rs. 2,100 – 3,500
|Wide variation
Local prices hold a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, steady demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).
International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 27, 2026)
|Benchmark
|Current Level
|Recent Change (approx.)
|Spot / Nearest Futures
|$6.07 per pound
|+1.7% (recent session)
|LME 3-Month Copper
|~$13,320 per tonne
|+0.12% (recent)
|30-Day Performance
|Up ~2.4%
|—
|Year-on-Year Change
|Up ~34%
|—
Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,730 – 3,780 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.
The upward movement reflects renewed investor optimism, a potential rebound in Chinese demand post-holidays, and ongoing supply-side tightness in major producing regions. Short-term factors like inventory levels and global economic signals remain in focus, but analysts project continued strength toward $6.00+ per pound by quarter-end and $6.64 in 12 months.
Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison
|Market
|Approx. Price per kg
|Main Reason for Difference
|Pakistan (Millberry Scrap)
|Rs. 5,500
|Import duties + logistics
|International base price
|Rs. 3,730 – 3,780
|Pure LME/COMEX rate
Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026
Copper, widely known as “Dr. Copper,” serves as a real-time barometer of global industrial and economic activity. Rising prices typically signal robust manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and acceleration in green energy sectors. Recent gains balance post-holiday recovery expectations with powerful long-term drivers like supply constraints and demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid upgrades.
In Pakistan, copper price changes directly affect costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s central role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.
Key Uses Driving Copper Demand
Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives major new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.
Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, supporting long-term supply stability as demand rises.