Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate February 21, 2026

Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 21, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to trade at a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices edged higher recently, with the benchmark around $5.84–$5.87 per pound (or roughly $12,750–$12,900 per tonne on LME), supported by a rebound in futures amid ongoing supply concerns and long-term demand from electrification, even as short-term holiday effects in China linger. Below is the full update with local and international rates, comparison, and why copper remains a key metal in 2026.

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade; Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices hold a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics costs, taxes, steady demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 279–280).

Benchmark Current Level Recent Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.84 – $5.87 per pound +1.7–2.2% (recent session) LME 3-Month Copper ~$12,822–$12,900 per tonne Firmer in recent trading 30-Day Performance Up ~1.7% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~29% —

Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,600 – 3,650 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.

The recent uptick reflects renewed buying interest after earlier softness, supply-side tightness in key producers, and structural support from EVs, renewables, and data centers. Short-term sentiment remains influenced by Lunar New Year holiday slowdowns in China and inventory levels, but analysts forecast continued recovery toward $5.90 per pound by quarter-end and $6.60 in 12 months.

Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison

Market Approx. Price per kg Main Reason for Difference Pakistan (Millberry Scrap) Rs. 5,500 Import duties International base price Rs. 3,600 – 3,650 Pure LME/COMEX

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often nicknamed “Dr. Copper,” serves as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic health. Rising prices typically signal strong manufacturing, infrastructure activity, and acceleration in green energy sectors. Recent movements balance short-term seasonal pressures with powerful long-term drivers like supply constraints and demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid modernization.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly influence costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition ensures robust sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the foundation of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives massive new demand — a typical EV requires far more copper than a conventional vehicle, mainly in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, helping maintain long-term supply stability as demand grows.