Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate March 10, 2026

Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on March 10, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

Globally, copper prices have rebounded today, with the benchmark rising to around $5.86–$5.94 per pound (or roughly $12,900–$13,000+ per tonne on LME), up about 1–1.8% from the previous session amid a weaker dollar, dip-buying in China, and ongoing supply tightness concerns. Below is the full update with local and international rates, and why copper remains a critical metal in 2026.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – March 10, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices maintain a premium influenced by import duties, logistics costs, taxes, consistent demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 279–280).

International Copper Prices – Global Update (March 10, 2026)

Benchmark Current Level Recent Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.86–$5.94 per pound +1.0–1.8% (today) LME 3-Month Copper ~$12,900–$13,000 per tonne Firmer 30-Day Performance Down ~1.0–1.8% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~23–24% —

Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,620 – 3,680 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.

The rebound today stems from a softer US dollar making commodities more attractive, opportunistic buying by Chinese fabricators after recent dips, and persistent structural issues like low smelter refining charges signaling concentrate shortages. While short-term inventory levels and holiday aftermath effects linger, long-term drivers from EVs, renewables, and data centers continue to provide strong support. Analysts forecast prices around $5.70 per pound by quarter-end but rising to $6.42 in 12 months.

Why Copper Prices Matter in 2026

Copper, often called “Dr. Copper,” acts as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic health. Rising prices typically signal robust manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and growth in green energy sectors. The current rebound balances short-term corrections with powerful long-term drivers like supply constraints and surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, data centers, and power grid modernization.

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly influence costs for electrical wiring and cables, construction project budgets, solar and renewable installations, and profitability in scrap recycling. The metal’s pivotal role in the global energy transition ensures strong sustained demand ahead.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable across industries. It forms the backbone of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, offices, factories, and grids. The electric vehicle sector drives massive new demand — a typical EV uses far more copper than a conventional vehicle, primarily in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy projects rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, and energy storage. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption through high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Around 80% of all copper ever mined remains in use today due to excellent recycling, helping maintain long-term supply stability as demand grows.

Summary – Copper Rates Today (March 10, 2026)

High-quality Millberry scrap copper in Pakistan is stable at Rs. 5,500 per kg. Internationally, the benchmark has risen to approximately $5.86–$5.94 per pound, showing positive momentum and solid year-on-year gains.