Copper Price Today in Pakistan and International Markets Feb. 2, 2026

In the ever-fluctuating world of commodities, copper prices continue to capture attention from investors, industries, and economists alike. As of February 2, 2026, copper rates in Pakistan stand at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg for high-quality Millberry scrap, with refined new copper commanding higher prices depending on purity and location.

Internationally, the benchmark copper price has dipped to $5.79 per pound, reflecting a 2.19% daily decline amid broader market pressures. This article delves into the current copper rates in Pakistan and the global market, explores why these fluctuations matter, and highlights the versatile uses of this essential metal. Whether you’re tracking “copper price in Pakistan today” or seeking insights into international trends, read on for a comprehensive overview.

Copper Prices in Pakistan: Local Market Insights

Pakistan’s copper market is influenced by a mix of global trends, import duties, and domestic demand from sectors like construction and electronics. As of February 2, 2026, the price for 1 kg of high-quality Millberry scrap copper—often sought after for its purity—is around Rs. 5,500. Refined new copper, which undergoes additional processing for superior quality, typically fetches a premium, with prices varying by city: higher in industrial hubs like Karachi and Lahore due to transportation and supply chain factors.

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Commonly used in recycling Refined New Copper Higher than Rs. 5,500 Dependent on market demand

These rates are up from previous months, driven by global supply constraints and rising energy costs. For context, the USD to PKR exchange rate as of February 2, 2026, is approximately 280 PKR per USD, which plays a key role in imported copper pricing. Traders in Pakistan should monitor international benchmarks, as local prices often lag behind global shifts by a few days.

International Copper Prices: Global Trends and Forecasts

On the international stage, copper is traded primarily on exchanges like the London Metal Exchange (LME) and COMEX, where it’s priced in USD per pound. As of February 2, 2026, the spot price has fallen to $5.79 per pound, marking a 2.19% drop from the previous trading day. Over the past month, prices have declined by 3.04%, yet they remain 34.31% higher year-over-year, underscoring the metal’s resilience amid economic uncertainties.

Recent volatility stems from factors such as supply disruptions in major producers like Chile and Peru, coupled with demand slowdowns in China—the world’s largest copper consumer. Futures contracts show mixed signals: for instance, March 2026 contracts are hovering around $5.81, while forecasts predict a rebound to $6.05 per pound by the end of the quarter and $6.72 in 12 months.

To put this in perspective, converting the international price to per kg (using 1 pound ≈ 0.4536 kg) yields about $12.77 per kg, or roughly Rs. 3,576 per kg at the current exchange rate. However, actual import costs in Pakistan include tariffs and logistics, explaining the premium in local rates.

Copper, often dubbed “Dr. Copper” for its predictive power on global economic health, is a critical indicator of industrial activity. Rising copper prices typically signal strong demand from manufacturing and construction, pointing to economic expansion. Conversely, declines can foreshadow slowdowns, as seen in recent months with softening global growth projections.

In Pakistan, fluctuating copper rates directly impact key industries. Higher prices increase costs for electrical wiring and infrastructure projects, potentially delaying developments in renewable energy and urbanization. Globally, copper’s role in the green transition—such as in electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels—makes its price a bellwether for sustainability efforts. For investors, tracking copper rates offers insights into commodity cycles, inflation trends, and even currency movements. With forecasts suggesting a upward trajectory to $6.72 per pound in the next year, stakeholders should prepare for potential volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues.

Uses of Copper: From Everyday Essentials to High-Tech Applications

Copper’s unique properties—excellent conductivity, corrosion resistance, and malleability—make it indispensable across numerous sectors. Here are some key uses:

Copper is the go-to material for wiring, circuits, and motors due to its superior electrical conductivity. It’s found in everything from household appliances to smartphones and power grids.

In building, copper pipes and roofing provide durability and antimicrobial benefits, reducing bacterial growth in water systems.

Modern vehicles, especially EVs, rely on copper for batteries, wiring harnesses, and charging infrastructure. A single EV can contain up to 80 kg of copper.

Combined with other metals, copper forms bronze and brass, used in tools, coins, and machinery.

–Solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems depend on copper for efficient energy transmission.

Its recyclability further enhances its appeal, with nearly 80% of all copper ever mined still in use today. As demand surges from tech and green innovations, understanding copper’s applications helps explain why its rates are so closely watched.

In summary, while copper prices in Pakistan and internationally show short-term dips as of February 2026, long-term forecasts point to growth fueled by technological advancements.