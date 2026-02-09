Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate February 9, 2026

Searching for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 9, 2026?

High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in the key markets of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to trade at a premium, typically ranging from Rs. 5,800 to Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.

On the global side, copper prices have shown some modest recovery today after recent softness, with the benchmark hovering in the mid-$5.80s to low-$5.90s per pound range. Below is the full update including local rates, international benchmarks, comparison, and why copper remains a critical metal to watch in 2026.

Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 9, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices maintain a consistent premium over the international converted rate. This gap is driven by import duties, freight charges, taxes, ongoing local demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate.

International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 9, 2026)

Benchmark Current Level Daily Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.88 – $5.96 per pound +0.5% to +1.3% LME Cash Settlement / 3-Month ~$12,800 – $12,994 per tonne Slightly firmer 30-Day Performance Down ~1.3% to 2.6% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~25–27% —

Using an approximate exchange rate of 279–280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,620 – 3,700 per kg before duties, logistics, and local markups.

The slight uptick today reflects opportunistic buying after the recent dip, a somewhat weaker US dollar supporting commodity prices, and continued underlying support from supply constraints in major producing regions. However, near-term sentiment remains cautious due to seasonal slowdowns in China (Lunar New Year impact), inventory movements, and mixed demand signals from industrial users.

Analysts continue to project a recovery toward $6.00–$6.05 per pound by the end of Q1 2026, with longer-term targets in the $6.65–$6.80 range over the next 12 months, fueled by structural demand from electrification, renewable energy, and AI/data center growth.

Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison

Market Approx. Price per kg Main Reason for Difference Pakistan (Millberry Scrap) Rs. 5,500 Import duties + logistics + local demand premium International base price Rs. 3,620 – 3,700 Pure LME/COMEX rate before extra costs

This steady premium underscores the importance of tracking both global price action and rupee-dollar movements for accurate local pricing expectations.

Why Copper Prices Remain Critical in 2026

Copper is frequently called “Dr. Copper” because its price serves as a real-time indicator of global industrial and economic activity. Rising prices typically signal strong manufacturing output, infrastructure investment, and accelerating demand from the green energy transition. Recent fluctuations and modest recoveries reflect a mix of short-term factors (seasonal effects, holiday slowdowns in China) and longer-term supportive drivers (supply tightness in key mining regions, robust demand from EVs and data centers).

In Pakistan, copper price changes directly impact the cost of electrical wiring and cables, construction and real-estate project expenses, solar panel and renewable energy installations, and profitability for scrap traders and recyclers. Looking forward, the metal’s demand outlook remains very strong due to the worldwide push toward electric vehicles, battery storage, renewable power generation, modernized power grids, and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s exceptional electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and high recyclability make it indispensable in modern economies. It forms the foundation of electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers used in homes, offices, factories, and electricity distribution networks. The electric vehicle sector has become one of the most powerful demand drivers — a typical EV requires significantly more copper than a traditional vehicle, primarily for motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy installations also rely heavily on copper for solar panel connections, wind turbine generators, inverters, and energy storage solutions. In construction, copper is widely used for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and fittings that offer natural antimicrobial benefits. Electronics, 5G telecommunications networks, and the fast-expanding AI data center industry further boost consumption through the need for high-speed, reliable cabling and circuit boards.

Remarkably, around 80% of all copper ever mined is still in active use today due to highly efficient recycling processes — a factor that helps maintain long-term supply stability even as global demand continues to climb.