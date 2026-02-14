Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate Feb. 14, 2026

Copper Type Price per kg (PKR) Market Notes High-Quality Millberry Scrap Rs. 5,500 Most actively traded grade Refined New Copper Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+ Higher purity Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap Rs. 2,100 – 3,500 Wide variation

Local prices hold a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics, taxes, steady demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).

International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 14, 2026)

Benchmark Current Level Recent Change (approx.) Spot / Nearest Futures $5.80 per pound Flat to slight dip LME Cash / 3-Month ~$12,719 – $12,881 per tonne -3%+ in recent sessions 30-Day Performance Down ~4.2–4.5% — Year-on-Year Change Up ~25% —

Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,600 – 3,650 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.

The recent softness stems from anticipated weaker short-term demand in China during holiday preparations, rising inventories in some warehouses, and broader market volatility. However, supply disruptions in key producing regions and strong long-term drivers from electrification continue to provide support. Analysts forecast a rebound toward $5.99 per pound by quarter-end and $6.68 in 12 months.

Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison

Market Approx. Price per kg Main Reason for Difference Pakistan (Millberry Scrap) Rs. 5,500 Import duties + logistics International base price Rs. 3,600 – 3,650 Pure LME/COMEX rate

This gap emphasizes the need to track both global benchmarks and rupee-dollar trends for accurate local expectations.

Key Uses Driving Copper Demand

Copper’s superior electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable. It underpins electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, industries, and grids. Electric vehicles represent a major demand surge — a typical EV uses far more copper than traditional cars, especially in motors, batteries, and charging systems.

Renewable energy relies on copper for solar connections, wind turbines, and storage solutions. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption via high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Remarkably, about 80% of all copper ever mined is still in use due to efficient recycling, aiding long-term supply stability amid growing needs.