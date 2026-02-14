Copper Price Today in Pakistan – 1 Kg Tamba Rate Feb. 14, 2026
- Feb 14, 2026
Looking for the current copper price in Pakistan today or the 1 kg tamba rate on February 14, 2026? High-quality Millberry scrap copper is trading at approximately Rs. 5,500 per kg in major markets like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gujranwala. Refined new copper continues to command a premium, typically quoted between Rs. 5,800 and Rs. 6,200+ per kg depending on purity, supplier, and location.
Internationally, copper prices have shown a slight dip in recent sessions, with the benchmark around $5.80 per pound (or roughly $12,719–$12,881 per tonne on LME), reflecting ongoing volatility from seasonal slowdowns in China ahead of Lunar New Year holidays and mixed global demand signals. Below is the full update with local and global rates, comparison, and why copper remains essential in 2026.
Copper Rates in Pakistan – February 14, 2026
|Copper Type
|Price per kg (PKR)
|Market Notes
|High-Quality Millberry Scrap
|Rs. 5,500
|Most actively traded grade
|Refined New Copper
|Rs. 5,800 – 6,200+
|Higher purity
|Standard / Mixed Copper Scrap
|Rs. 2,100 – 3,500
|Wide variation
Local prices hold a consistent premium over the international converted rate due to import duties, logistics, taxes, steady demand from electrical and construction sectors, and the current USD/PKR exchange rate (around 280).
International Copper Prices – Global Update (Feb 14, 2026)
|Benchmark
|Current Level
|Recent Change (approx.)
|Spot / Nearest Futures
|$5.80 per pound
|Flat to slight dip
|LME Cash / 3-Month
|~$12,719 – $12,881 per tonne
|-3%+ in recent sessions
|30-Day Performance
|Down ~4.2–4.5%
|—
|Year-on-Year Change
|Up ~25%
|—
Using an approximate exchange rate of 280 PKR per USD, the current international base price converts to roughly Rs. 3,600 – 3,650 per kg before duties, freight, and local markups.
The recent softness stems from anticipated weaker short-term demand in China during holiday preparations, rising inventories in some warehouses, and broader market volatility. However, supply disruptions in key producing regions and strong long-term drivers from electrification continue to provide support. Analysts forecast a rebound toward $5.99 per pound by quarter-end and $6.68 in 12 months.
Pakistan vs International – Price Comparison
|Market
|Approx. Price per kg
|Main Reason for Difference
|Pakistan (Millberry Scrap)
|Rs. 5,500
|Import duties + logistics
|International base price
|Rs. 3,600 – 3,650
|Pure LME/COMEX rate
This gap emphasizes the need to track both global benchmarks and rupee-dollar trends for accurate local expectations.
Key Uses Driving Copper Demand
Copper’s superior electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and recyclability make it indispensable. It underpins electrical wiring, power cables, motors, and transformers in homes, industries, and grids. Electric vehicles represent a major demand surge — a typical EV uses far more copper than traditional cars, especially in motors, batteries, and charging systems.
Renewable energy relies on copper for solar connections, wind turbines, and storage solutions. Construction uses it for durable plumbing pipes, roofing, and antimicrobial fittings. Electronics, 5G networks, and AI data centers boost consumption via high-speed cabling and circuit boards. Remarkably, about 80% of all copper ever mined is still in use due to efficient recycling, aiding long-term supply stability amid growing needs.