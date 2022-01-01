Two cops injured in a bid to foil mugging in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two cops sustained bullet wounds after they attempted to intercept muggers near Sabzi Mandi in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

SSP East Qamar Raza while detailing the entire episode said that the police went to Sabzi Mandi after being informed regarding a mugging attempt and as soon as the suspects saw the cops they opened fire on them.

“Both the cops sustained injuries during the gunfight,” he said and added that police was investigating the incident and will soon apprehend the suspects involved in it.

An eye-witness while detailing the entire episode said that four cops on two motorbikes were chasing the muggers as the latter hit one of the motorbikes of the cops, forcing it to drag on the road.

“The muggers were equipped with three pistols while the cops were carrying Kalashnikovs,” he said and added that the robbers opened indiscriminate fire on the cops chasing them and remained successful in escaping the spot.

Policemen have been attacked in the city during mugging bids previously and the authorities have nabbed elements behind them.

Recently, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested the suspected dacoit named Shiraz alias CG in Karachi for his alleged involvement in carrying out attacks on cops and murdering a policeman, Hamza, in Landhi.

The CTD law enforcement and anti-target killing cell arrested an alleged criminal for his involvement in murdering a policeman named Hamza in Landhi, Karachi 20 days ago.

The cell’s in-charge Chaudhry Safdar told media that a raid was conducted in Surjani Town to arrest the prime suspect Shiraz aka CG. The arrested man was involved in dozens of dacoity and street crime incidents. “He is also involved in attacking a station house officer (SHO) Landhi Saadat Butt.”

Safdar detailed that Shiraz and his accomplices including Muzammil Faisal and Shahmeer were looting citizens in a Landhi market 20 days ago when the policeman named Hamza tried to catch them after rushing to the scene.