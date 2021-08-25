Cops ‘tortured, suspended’ for stopping vehicle of inspector’s son

GUJRANWALA: Police officials have allegedly been tortured and then suspended for stopping the vehicle of an inspector’s son in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Four cops have paid the price for stopping the vehicle of a police inspector’s son during snap checking in Gujranwala.

READ: POLICE OFFICER SUSPENDED, ARRESTED OVER MISCONDUCT WITH ELDERLY WOMAN

They were insulted and tortured by an inspector named Rana Imtiaz and his sons, whereas, footage of the incident has also surfaced.

The influential inspector has also managed to suspend the four cops including the in-charge of the patrolling check post.

Earlier in September last year, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had been beaten up at Larkana’s Waleed police station in front of its SHO for arresting two men over possession of bottles of alcohol.

A local PPP leader Zulfiqar Jakhrani had not only roughed ASI Asghar Mugheri up but took the two arrested men with him after getting them released. A video clip of the police officer showing him in torn uniform after the attack had also gone viral on social media.

The ASI had been transferred after he complained to his high-ups about the torture. The DIG had taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.