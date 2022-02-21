Cop’s widow fined for not ‘returning his official weapon’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition filed by a woman challenging the Punjab police’s decision to fine her for failing to return her husband’s official weapon after his death.

A single bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the case.

Zaiba, widow of inspector Ramzan, filed the petition stating that her husband died while on duty in 2008. She added that the family was handed over just his body and the revolver he was given by the police department was not returned.

The woman complained to the court that the department imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on her without giving her fair hearing. Besides, she added the 38-bore revolver that his husband had is no longer in use today and pleaded with the court to set aside the fine.

After initial hearing, the court issued directives for determining the actual price of the gun.

“How is it possible that the woman is being asked to pay the cost of a new gun instead of the old revolver?” asked the judge. “There should be a formula for determining the price of a gun.”

The court further asked under what law the amount was being recovered from the deceased person.

Comments