Copyright Amendment Bill 2026 introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly introduced a bill to amend the Copyright Ordinance, 1962, titled The Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Whereas the Bill referred to the relevant committee for detailed review and discussion.

The bill was presented in the House by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal.

Key details regarding the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2026:

Purpose:

The bill aims to modernize copyright law to better protect creators and address contemporary issues in copyright, such as re-arrangement or alteration of works.

Status:

It was introduced in the National Assembly and referred to a committee for further, detailed discussion.

Context:

This legislation is part of a broader set of amendments to various acts and ordinances being introduced in 2026, including the National Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at updating existing legal frameworks in Pakistan.

Related Initiatives:

Similar legislative efforts, such as the Private Member Bills in the Senate of Pakistan, demonstrate a, concerted push to update laws in 2026.