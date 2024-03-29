Corey Anderson named in USA squad for T20 series against Canada

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named in the United States of America’s (USA) squad for the home T20 series against Canada.

The 33-year-old all-rounder is set to make his debut for his adopted nation in the series against Canada. He last played for New Zealand in 2018 before relocating to the USA in 2020.

He gained the right to play cricket internationally for the United States last year.

The all-rounder represented New Zealand in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 31 T20Is since making his debut in 2013, scoring over 2000 runs and taking 90 wickets across formats.

Corey Anderson was also a member of the New Zealand team that made it to the final but lost to the co-hosts, Australia in the 2015 ICC World Cup.

The five-match T20I series between the USA and Canada will be played in Houston, Texas from April 7 to 13. Monank Patel will be leading the USA, while Aaron Jones will serve as vice-captain of the team.

“With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, this series holds immense significance for our team,” Monank said in a USA Cricket statement.

“We have some new players coming into the squad, and these games will help us get the right combinations and prepare well for the World Cup.”

The USA is co-hosting the T20 World Cup 2024 with West Indies. As per the schedule issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tournament will commence on June 1 with the USA taking on neighbours Canada.

West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.