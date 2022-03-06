Corona test positivity ratio drops to two pct in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 test positivity ratio has dropped below 10 percent in 24 districts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The national positivity rate of coronavirus gradually going down, sources at the Ministry of National Health said. The national positivity ratio remained two per cent, sources said.

Gilgit was the only district in country having above test positivity ratio, which remained 21.05 percent.

Coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded 5.65 pct in Karachi and 4.81 pct in Hyderabad, according to sources.

In Muzaffarabad positivity ratio recorded 4.55 pct, while no case recorded in Mirpur during last 24 hours, sources said.

In Skardu positivity rate remained 2.56 and Diamer zero percent, sources said.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Islamabad recorded 1.17 pct, Rawalpindi 1.01 pct and Lahore 1.83 pct, sources said.

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Jhelum recorded zero percent in Gujrat 1.04 pct, Sargodha 0.72 pct, Faisalabad 1.07 pct, Bahawalpur 1.61 pct and Multan 0.88 pct.

The positivity ratio was recorded 3.64 pct in Quetta, 7.39 percent in Peshawar, 0.60 pct in Swat, 0.24 pct in Swabi, 2.89 pct in Mardan, 3.78 percent in Bannu, 1.10 pct in Nowshera and zero percent in Abbottabad during last 24 hours, sources said.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday shared that in a major milestone, Pakistan has fully vaccinated 100 million of its population.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head said that a major milestone has been reached in the national vaccination drive with 100 million Pakistanis are now fully vaccinated.

“More than 127 million have [received] at least one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” Asad Umar said.

