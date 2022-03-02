Corona vaccination of 70 pct students completed, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The NCOC on Wednesday said that 70 percent students between 12-17 years of age have been completely vaccinated, ARY News reported.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that overall 11.3 million students are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the country and 70 pct of them have been inoculated.

Total 86 pct students have got at least single shot of the vaccine, NCOC said.

Corona vaccination drive for students was initiated from 1st September last year, according to the NCOC.

The Covid-19 claimed the lives of 22 people in Pakistan in last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 30,218, while 765 new cases of the pandemic reported.

The test positivity rate remained 2.23 per cent in the country. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 981.

