Coronavirus: 292 infections, 20 deaths reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 292 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After reporting 20 more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,290 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 169,040.

343 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 155,751.

As many as 67 more people have succumbed to Covid in the past 24-hour period on Monday while the number of new infections stands at 2,988, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The daily tests conducted in this period to determine Covid infections were 53,158 out of which 2,988 turned up positive.

New cases today translate into 5.62 per cent positivity rate, while the number of patients with complicated symptoms after Covid is 5,066, said NCOC.

Today’s infection rate is a bit higher than it was yesterday: 5.45 pc. The deaths reported yesterday in the same period were fewer as well: 58.