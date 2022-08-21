Coronavirus infects 468 more Pakistanis: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 468 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and two deaths during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 17,749 diagnostic tests were conducted to detect coronavirus, of which 468 samples came back positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 21 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,749

Positive Cases: 468

Positivity %: 2.64%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 160 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 21, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.64 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.51percent.

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 160 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,550.

Comments