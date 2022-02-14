Coronavirus infects 2,662 more Pakistanis in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 2,662 fresh cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Monday.

It said 29 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 29,801.

Statistics 14 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,307

Positive Cases: 2662

Positivity %: 5.62%

Deaths :29

Patients on Critical Care: 1566 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 14, 2022

A total of 47,307 samples were tested, out of which 2,662 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 5.62 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 5.79 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,566.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,799,168 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 47,307 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,379,921 people have got their health back including 4,293 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 558,826 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 495,430 cases, while KP has reported 210,726 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,112 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,096 overall cases.

41,978 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,193 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

