Pakistan Army’s top brass vows firm stance against foreign-backed terrorism

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s top brass, in its Corps Commanders’ Conference, vowed that the country will never allow its peace to be compromised by externally sponsored terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference began with Fateha for the martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the heinous terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, an atrocity perpetrated through India-sponsored proxies which resulted in the loss of four innocent children and two adults.

The Forum unequivocally condemned the barbaric acst, noting its deliberate targeting of non-combatants, particularly children, as a reprehensible violation of all norms of humanity and international conduct.

The army’s top brass vowed that in close synergy with intelligence and law enforcement agencies, will pursue all proxies and facilitators of terrorism with unrelenting resolve, ensuring these hostile elements, trained and financed to incite chaos and fear, will be dismantled and decimated with full force of national will and institutional strength, InshaAllah.

The forum also paid solemn tribute to all martyrs of Marka-e-Haq who laid down their lives in defence of the nation during India’s unprovoked aggression. It reaffirmed that the sacred blood of the Shuhada shall not go in vain and safety and security of the people of Pakistan will continue to be the foremost priority of the Armed Forces.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference also extended its felicitations to the Army Chief on his conferment as Field Marshal, acknowledging his strategic foresight, resolute leadership, and enduring contributions to national defence.

According to the ISPR, a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment was undertaken, with particular emphasis on the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a decisive chapter of Marka-e-Haq.

The forum lauded the professionalism, synergy, courage, and resilience of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the unwavering support of the nation, which together repelled aggression with exemplary precision and resolve.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference acknowledged Pakistan’s media and information warriors who stood in step with the State against Indian propaganda onslaught, fake news and war hysteria, while accurately portraying facts and figures thereby fostering public trust and countering misinformation.

“The Corps Commanders’ Conference wholeheartedly recognized the spirit and dynamic contributions of the Pakistani youth, whose passion and patriotism rallied the National spirit as well as projection of national narrative,” the ISPR said.

It added that forum saluted the political leadership for their foresight and steering the Nation during the Marka-e-Haq with utmost clarity, conviction and resolve.

It was noted that history would recall with pride Pakistan’s swift and resolute defensive posture, which neutralized a grave threat within hours of its emergence. Pakistan responded with strategic restraint and operational clarity, upholding both deterrence and moral authority.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference reaffirmed Pakistan’s unyielding resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or misadventure.

“No one can coerce Pakistan through the use or threat of force. The nation will take all measures necessary to safeguard its vital interests.”

The Corps Commanders’ Conference deliberated in depth on the threat posed by India-backed terrorist proxies operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was observed that following its military failure in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, India so called and self-claimed victim of terrorism but actually a perpetrator of terrorism and epicenter of regional instability, has upscaled the use of covert means, employing non-state actors to pursue its destabilization agenda.

A strategic overview of the regional environment was also undertaken, including the security posture along the Line of Control (LoC), the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border, in light of the recent Pakistan-India conflagration.

The Forum expressed deep concern over persistent human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It condemned these actions as they contributed to organic backlash and perpetuated cycles of violence.

Forum underscored the urgent need for international attention and intervention to prevent further deterioration of peace and security in South Asia. Forum reiterated full diplomatic, political, moral and humanitarian support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their just resistance for right of self determination

The Chief of Army Staff commended the high morale, operational readiness, and professionalism of all ranks, as well as the steadfast support of the Pakistani nation. He emphasised the blessings of Almighty Allah in guiding national efforts and directed all commanders to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness to address evolving threats across the spectrum.

In his concluding remarks, the Army Chief reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s pivotal role in ensuring internal stability and securing national frontiers. He expressed profound appreciation for the enduring support of the people of Pakistan, stating:

“The people of Pakistan are our greatest strength. We remain committed to their trust and expectations in our shared struggle against any foreign aggression, terrorism and extremism.”

The Conference concluded with the Field Marshal expressing full confidence in the operational capability, preparedness and unwavering morale of all formations and institutions entrusted with the defence of the country.