Corruption scandal ‘unearthed’ at Punjab University

LAHORE: Corruption scandal at Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research Department is unearthed, ARY News reported.

According to details, a financial irregularities and fake recruitments scandal were exposed in the preliminary inquiry report.

According to the report, six high-value commercial shops were leased out at extremely low prices to preferred individuals without following proper tendering and bidding procedures. The leases were also granted for an indefinite period.

The security deposit of these shops was not submitted to the Punjab University treasury; instead, it was allegedly embezzled by officials involved in the scheme.

The report names the former head of the department, an associate professor, and several staff members as key figures in the financial mismanagement.

Furthermore, a separate case regarding fake appointments at the Punjab University has been forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Department for further investigation.

The preliminary inquiry has recommended a full-scale investigation and strict disciplinary action against those found guilty.

Read more: Punjab University former VC Mujahid Kamran held on corruption charges

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore moved to close a long-standing corruption case against former Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others.

The NAB Lahore submitted a petition to the accountability court Lahore, requesting dismissal of the reference against Dr Kamran, Dr Khan Ras, Deeba Akhtar and Dr Hassan Mubeen, among others.

NAB stated that after a thorough review of the evidence, no substantial proof was found against the accused. The case, which involved serious allegations of corruption within the university, has been under investigation for several years.