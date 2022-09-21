Corruption worth billions unearthed in PSO

KARACHI: Corruption and financial irregularities worth billions have been unearthed in the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The corporate crime circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against alleged corruption and financial irregularities in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Former general managers, former directors and other senior officers were booked in the PSO corruption case.

READ: PSO CORRUPTION CASE: ACCUSED OFFERS TO RETURN RS1.27 BN

According to the FIA, illegal recruitments had been made on contractual basis from 2002 and 2017.

The FIA officials said that several persons were recruited on contractual basis without the issuance of tender in accordance with the rules.

Comments