Cosmetics brand Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon has filed for bankruptcy after the US cosmetics firm buckled under debts it built up in efforts to compete with online-focused upstarts.

Known for its nail polishes and lipsticks, the 90-year-old company listed assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion in a court filing on Wednesday.

Revlon, which was formed in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman, has in recent years lost shelf space and sales to startups backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

It has also been hit by supply issues, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Resulting product shortages were another major factor in tipping it into bankruptcy and analysts have said they were unlikely to be resolved in the near-term.

Competitor Coty, by contrast, has gained market share by investing heavily to improve supplies.

“Our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon chief executive since mid-2018 and daughter of Ron Perelman, who owns its controlling shareholder MacAndrews & Forbes.

DEBTS MOUNTED

Revlon, which started off selling nail enamel, was sold to MacAndrews & Forbes in 1985 and went public 11 years later.

Revlon bought Elizabeth Arden in an $870 million skincare bet in 2016 to fend off competition. It houses brands including Britney Spears Fragrances and Christina Aguilera Fragrances.

But the company’s sales lagged over the years and in 2021 fell 22% from its 2017 levels. It also made headlines two years ago when Citigroup accidentally sent nearly $900 million of its own money to Revlon’s lenders. read more

Revlon, which had long-term debt of $3.31 billion as of March 31, said on Thursday it expected to get $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lender base upon receipt of court approval.

Shares in Revlon have halved since media reports said it was nearing a bankruptcy filing.

