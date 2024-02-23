Cotton candy sale banned in THIS country

Tamil Nadu, a South Indian state, has banned cotton candy over cancer-causing substance concerns.

The ban was slapped after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the cancer-causing substance Rhodamine-B in samples put forward for testing.

Earlier this month, union territory Puducherry banned cotton candy, while other states have started to test samples, BBC News reports.

The treat, also called buddi-ka-baal, meaning old woman’s hair, is beloved by children worldwide, cropping up at fairs and amusement parks.

However, some Indian officials say it is deceptively harmful.

P Satheesh Kumar, the Food Safety Officer in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, informed the Indian media that the candy’s contaminants could potentially lead to cancer and impact various organs in the body.

Last week, Kumar’s team investigated candy vendors operating at one of the city’s beaches. He highlighted that the cotton candy being sold was produced by independent sellers rather than registered factories.

Rhodamine-B, a chemical compound known for its bright pink color used in cosmetics, dyeing textiles, and inks, has been linked to an increased risk of cancer. Its use in food coloring is prohibited in Europe and California.

Upon the implementation of the ban in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian issued a statement emphasizing that utilizing Rhodamine-B in the packaging, import, sale of food, or serving food containing it at weddings and other public events would be subject to punishment under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.