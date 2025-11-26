Countdown to chaos: Stranger Things final season launches today on Netflix

Netflix‘s Stranger Things will be released this week.

On November 26, Netflix will release the first four seasons of the final season. The climactic showdown sets the stage against the merciless villain (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his army of Demogorgons.

While some form of success seems assured, the fates of key characters remain uncertain: who will survive, who will meet their end and who will find themselves in the grey area?

On Wednesday, ahead of the final release of the Season 5 premiere, thousands gathered in Los Angeles for a cycling event titled “One Last Ride,” celebrating the show’s iconic bike-riding teenagers from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Retailers are rolling out a variety of products, including Demogorgon Crunch cereal and Hellfire Club backpacks, marking Netflix’s largest consumer products initiative to date, as noted by Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee. Embracing the spirit of 1980s nostalgia, brands are joining the trend, with Gatorade reintroducing an ’80s Citrus Cooler flavour and Walmart launching a collection of Care Bears inspired by the era, showcasing the cultural impact of the beloved series.