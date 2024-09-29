Counterfeit solar panels put Pakistan’s solar ambitions in jeopardy

As demand for solar panels skyrockets following electricity price hikes, this growth is now under serious threat from the influx of substandard and counterfeit solar panels, which are deceiving consumers and tarnishing the reputation of trusted brands.

As Pakistan aims to source 30% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, the demand for solar panels is soaring but unethical traders are flooding the market with B-grade and C-grade panels, often passing them off as genuine A-grade products from reputable companies, said an official of LONGi, a solar technology company.

These counterfeit products not only fail to perform as promised but also erode consumer confidence in solar energy at a time when the nation is heavily relying on it for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Solar panels in the market are available in three categories, said CEO Muhammad Faisal Zynergy Solutions. A-category panels are the most efficient and most reliable panels. It’s the only A-category against which manufacturers are giving 25 years of warranty.

“It’s the panels without any defect,” he said. On the other hand, B-category and C-category panels are defective panels and they are neither reliable nor efficient.

The public should install the solar project from only The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) registered Solar company and make sure you are dealing with a legitimate company to get the A-category panels, said Muhammad Faisal.

Customers should always buy the solar panels from authorised dealers and they should be imported directly from the manufacturer along with all legal documentation, he suggested.

Although low-cost, customers should avoid the temptation to waste their money on B-category or C-category panels and always buy from authorised companies when selecting solar panels, Zynergy Solutions CEO emphasised.

Our business of solar panel manufacturing has been directly impacted by this, with our brand name being misused to sell subpar products, said the LONGi official. To counter this, LONGi has implemented strict quality control measures, including a 157-point checklist and a unique verification process for its panels. However, consumer awareness remains low, and many buyers unknowingly fall victim to these fraudulent practices, he added.

With the government stepping in through regulations such as SRO 604, efforts are being made to control this problem, he said. Yet, unauthorised third-party traders continue to bypass these checks, putting the entire solar industry’s credibility at risk.

This issue holds significant implications for Pakistan’s renewable energy goals, he said. Raising awareness about this topic could help both consumers and businesses avoid the pitfalls of counterfeit solar panels.