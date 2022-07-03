‘Country to face economic collapse if govt decides early elections’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the country would have faced economic collapse if the coalition government decided to organise early elections, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the coalition government continues its journey and it will be continued as long as the allies want. He reiterated that the government will decide on the fate of the next elections.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had prioritised saving the country from facing massive disaster. We will spend some difficult days avoiding the massive disaster. Inflation has increased in the country but the government will soon control it.”

The interior minister blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that the past ruler had spent 3.5 years carrying out revengeful actions against his political rivals.

He claimed that the past ruler must tell the nation who had signed the orders for zeroing subsidies and reducing levies.

Regarding the PTI rally, Sanaullah said that the government asked the political party to conclude its power show by 12:00 midnight but it ended its public gathering 45 minutes before the given time.

He alleged that the PTI rulers were also found involved in corruption and they are now facing failures in all courts.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the federal government has provided security to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan amid threats.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the Interior Minister said that Imran Khan and other PTI members have been provided security amid threats during the ongoing PTI’s power show at Parade Ground, Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah further said that security was beefed up for the PTI’s Jalsa, adding that arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward situation.

