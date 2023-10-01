Country-wide anti-polio campaign to start tomorrow

A country-wide anti-polio campaign is commencing from Monday in which over forty million children will be administered the polio vaccine along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.

Talking about anti-polio campaign in the country, caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure the administration of polio drops to their children.

He said that eradication of Polio from the country is the responsibility of every citizen. He said that incidence of polio has been reduced to only a few areas of the country.

The health minister said that the global certification requires that no polio case emerges for the three consecutive years.

He urged the educated people to create awareness among masses about the crippling disease.

Last week, caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan vowed that his ministry was providing and utilising all available resources to eradicate polio from Pakistan permanently till the end of the year 2023.

“Polio-free Pakistan’ is a national goal which is now close to our mission of ending polio”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He assured that the caretaker government is making all out efforts to root out the polio virus from the country and these endeavors will produce positive results.