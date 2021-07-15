Country’s three districts have above 20 pct Corona Test Positivity Ratio

ISLAMABAD: Three districts of the country have reported the COVID-19 positivity ratio above than 20 percent, quoting the health ministry sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In last 24 hours, parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported the highest COVID positivity rate. ‎

According to sources at the Ministry for National Health, Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at ‎‎23.17 percent, followed by 21.3 percent positivity in Muzaffarabad and 21.26 pct in Skardu.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, sources said. ‎

Karachi, the business hub of the country, has also reported a positivity ratio of coronavirus cases at 19.29 percent, followed ‎by Rawalpindi with 11.97 percent, 9.42 percent in Peshawar and 6.22 percent ratio in capital city Islamabad. ‎

The positivity rate of the Covid tests remained five percent in Hyderabad and 1.8 pct in Abbottabad.

Jhelum reported 9.09 pct positive cases, Lahore 3.85 pct, Faisalabad 2.36 pct ratio and Multan 0.84 percent Covid positivity rate, sources said.

Nowshera have 4.31 percent Covid test positivity, while Mardan have 2.25 pct, Swabi 2.16 percent and Swat 1.53 pct positivity ratio, according to sources.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Diamir remained 2.2 pct,in Mirpur Azad Kashmir 1.52 pct, Bahawalpur 1.21 pct, Gujrat 0.45 and Charsadda 0.15 percent, sources said.

Pakistan recorded 2,545 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, soaring the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,689.

A total of 48,910 tests were conducted during 24 hours, out of which results of 2,545 samples diagnosed positive. The country’s positivity rate of infections was recorded at 5.20 per cent.