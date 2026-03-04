Countrywide Electricity Prices Jump; March Bills to Reflect New Rates

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised electricity prices by Rs 1.63 per unit across the country, including Karachi, according to an ARY News report.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a formal notification regarding the hike. According to the notification, the increase was approved under the monthly fuel price adjustment (FPA) for January 2026.

Consumers will pay the additional charges in their March billing cycle. The price hike is also applicable to K-Electric consumers; however, lifeline consumers and electric vehicle charging stations will be exempted from the increase.

NEPRA had previously reserved its verdict on the January fuel price adjustment after completing its hearing on the matter.

