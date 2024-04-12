Couple arrested for ‘decapitating, dismembering friend’ in UK

In a harrowing court case unfolding at Winchester Crown Court, details have emerged regarding the alleged murder and dismemberment of Simon Shotton, a 48-year-old individual, in August 2023.

Benjamin Atkins, 49, and his partner, Debbie Pereira, 39, both residents of Bournemouth, Dorset, and stand accused in connection with this gruesome crime.

According to testimony presented in court, Atkins purportedly confessed to Pereira that he would ‘do it again and again and again’ if released, including decapitation and cannibalism.

Atkins is alleged to have confided in his partner that if he ‘told his solicitor that if he admitted that he cooked Simon’s head up and ate his cheeks, would it get me off the hook?’

The prosecution further asserted that both defendants were covertly recorded in a police van, discussing the grisly details of the killing.

The discovery of Mr. Shotton’s severed legs, found wrapped in packages on a footpath, marked the beginning of a chilling investigation. Subsequent searches led authorities to uncover additional body parts in the defendants’ garden, including severed arms concealed in bin bags.

During police interviews, Pereira initially denied knowledge of Mr. Shotton’s demise but later admitted to his presence in their home. She alleged that Atkins had confessed to the murder, claiming divine inspiration as his motive.

The trial proceedings shed light on a disturbing narrative, portraying a confrontation between the accused and the victim over drug-related matters. Pereira recounted an argument between Atkins and Mr. Shotton, alleging that insufficient drug supplies prompted the fatal altercation.

As the trial unfolds, the courtroom remains gripped by the chilling accounts and forensic evidence presented, underscoring the gravity of the charges against Atkins and Pereira.