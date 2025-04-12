Couple arrested for torturing child maid to death in Lahore

LAHORE: A man and his wife have been arrested for brutally torturing their child maid to death in Hanjarwal area of Ittefaq town, Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused, Farrukh Butt and Nosheen Butt.

The victim, 10-year-old Sonia, had been working at their residence for the past three months, earning a meagre salary of Rs8,000 per month. She was found dead at the couple’s home, where she had been employed as a domestic worker.

According to the FIR, the couple brutally beat her with batons and sticks, causing severe injuries. Despite her critical condition, the employers didn’t take her to the hospital, resulting in her death at the house.

Sonia’s family claimed that her body bore visible torture marks on her face and all over her body, suggesting prolonged abuse.

Earlier, a 16-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a bungalow in the vicinity of Darakhshan Police Station.

According to the statement of the house owner, he went out for lunch, and upon returning home, he discovered that the girl, named Faria, had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

However, the initial autopsy report of the victim found evidence of rape.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the initial post-mortem report of the girl indicates evidence of rape, with the cause of death attributed to strangulation.

The police officials expressed doubt over the incident of alleged suicide, stating that the girl had worked in the same house for the past year.