Couple face jail for torturing children, feeding them soap

A couple has been charged after being found guilty for withdrawing the access to food from children while feeding them soap and several offenses by Court in United Kingdom.

Multiple counts of child abuse were brought against a couple who tormented kids by starving them, making them eat soap, locking cupboards, forcing them into boiling showers, and withdrawing their access to food.

The couple were convicted of a prolonged campaign of child abuse by a jury at Teesside Crown Court after a lengthy trial.

Cheryl Pickles, 35, and Andrew Hadwin, 39 deliberately malnourished the children until they were so hungry and forced to walk four miles in search of food in the bins of the supermarket at 4 am.

In due course, the children confided the ill-treatment to a trusted adult who later raised the case with the police.

Hadwin and Pickles flew into a panic and forged letters that they pretended had been written by children.

The letters, written with a childish scrawl stated, “We apologize for telling lies,’ and went on to explain that they had made up the allegations against the couple. The letter was later debunked as fake by a handwriting expert

The offense came to light in 2018 when one of the children bravely disclosed what had happened to her to a trusted adult, after which the UK’s Durham Constabulary launched an investigation.

During the inquiry, which spanned four years and involved more than 150 witnesses, detectives found that Hadwin and Pickles repeatedly abused the children.

The pair were remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday, April 28, at the same court.

