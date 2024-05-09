Couple finds over 1,000 gold, silver coins under kitchen

A couple discovered over 1,000 ancient gold and silver coins under their house’s floor while they were renovating their kitchen.

Betty and Robert Fooks were working to remove their kitchen’s concrete floor to create more height at their farmhouse in Dorset county of England, a UK media outlet reported.

Robert was digging the floor of their kitchen when he discovered jar full of 400-year-old coins.

Soon after the discovery, the couple informed the local authorities which sent the coins to the British Museum for cleaning and identification.

The coins were later dubbed as the Poorton hoard and were up for sale at Duke’s auctioneers in Dorchester with expectations that they would raise around £35,000.

Meanwhile, Betty Fooks said that there was renovation work to do as the house was 400 years old.

“We were taking all the floors and ceilings out and took it back to its stone walls. We decided to lower the ground floor to give us more ceiling height,” she added.

According to her, her husband found the bowl when he was digging the kitchen floor.

“He put all the coins in a bucket. If we hadn’t lowered the floor, they would still be hidden there. I presume the person intended to retrieve them but never got the chance,” she added.

The discovered treasure included gold coins, silver half crowns, shillings and sixpences, silver shillings and sixpences.

An official at Duke’s auctioneers said that the cottage is a 17th-century house.

According to him, Betty and Robert Fooks bought the property in 2019 and they began an extensive renovation project.

“The modern concrete floor was removed and the floor dug down by nearly 2ft to provide greater height to the downstairs of the property. In some areas there were old flagstones under the concrete but the area the coins were found was bare earth,” he said.

He said that the discovered coins have been identified by British Museum which believes the coins were deposited on one occasion.