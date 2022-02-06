Couple finds thousands of fingernails in second-hand sofa

A couple was recently left shocked after they found thousands’ fingernails clippings lurking down the side of their second-hand sofa they bought.

Jess Louise, of Larne, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland, and her boyfriend were delighted with their new sofa but their happiness did not last for long.

Jess wrote on Facebook, “Recently my sofa broke and I was not in a position to buy a brand new one. I also knew buying a new one would lead to a lot of stress with two dogs bounding about the house, I’d be so protective of it. This led me to looking for a second hand sofa.”

Jess further said she was happy after buying a second-hand sofa in her budget and it did not smell until her partner put his hand into the sofa to grab the TV remote stuck in it but he pulled out a handful of sweetie wrappers and fingernails.

She said, “Upon inspection and multiple gags later, we retrieved not hundreds but thousands of finger nails of varying sizes. I don’t know the rate of nail growth this person has but they must have been on some kind of growth supplements; or had about 10 extra hands/feet.”

Jess Louise urged people to check their second-hand stuff thoroughly before paying for it.