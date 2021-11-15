Couple fired upon over freewill marriage at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI: A couple who tied the knot recently in a freewill marriage was targeted in a firing incident at Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi allegedly by the relatives of the girl as they were returning from a court hearing, killing the man and injuring the girl, ARY NEWS reported.

The police confirmed the incident and said that a freewill marriage couple was targeted in the firing incident, resulting in the death of the husband Waseem and injuries to his wife Kausar.

“Father, brother, cousin, maternal and paternal uncles of the girl allegedly opened fire on the vehicle at Shahra-e-Faisal,” they said.

The police while narrating the entire episode said that the couple appeared before a court hearing at Sindh High Court today in a case registered against them in Hyderabad. They were accompanied by Waseem’s brother- Naseer, his cousin -Yaseen, and driver Munir Shah.

They said that the victims were en route to their home from the court when they were targeted at Shahra-e-Faisal. “Yaseen saved himself after jumping off from the moving vehicle while Waseem’s brother and the driver sustained injuries in the incident,” they said.

The suspects, police said were able to run away from the spot as the authorities claimed that they had launched a search operation to arrest the suspects. “We have also recovered spent casings of the bullets fired at the vehicle and sent them for a forensic analysis,” they said.

