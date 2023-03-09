Couple sacked from jobs for torturing minor domestic help

An Indian couple nabbed for allegedly torturing, beating, assaulting, and sexually abusing a minor domestic help have been sacked from their jobs, the awful incident took place in India’s Gurugram city.

According to the complaint filed by Pinky Malik, the in-charge of the Sakhi centre that along with Indian police rescued the girl said that the couple made her work and also beat her mercilessly on a daily basis. The pictures posted on social media showed several injury marks on her hands, feet, mouth and body.

The 17-year-old victim girl is a resident of Ranchi and she was hired through a placement agency in Gurugram a couple of months ago.

The Indian police nabbed Manish Khattar (36) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (34), residents of New Colony in Gurugram, on Wednesday (February 8).

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

This 14 yr old girl has been brutally beaten up by an educated couple in Gurgaon. No body part that’s not tortured. They cut her, beat her, burnt her with chimta. She had to eat food from dustbin. She was rescued after i raised an SOS & approached @PreetiBDalal@cmohry @NCPCR_ pic.twitter.com/qiWYTOwnxe — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 7, 2023

Pinky Malik in her FIR claimed that the couple would not let her sleep in the night and also did not give her food for many days.

“Her mouth was completely swollen while injury marks were found everywhere on her body,” she said.

The police began a search on Thursday (February 9) for the placement agency through which the girl was employed at their residence in Gurugram.

The public relations agency for which the woman worked and the insurance company where her husband was employed announced their termination on Twitter on February 8.

