Couple sells their 8-month-old infant to buy iPhone

In a bizarre incident that went viral online, a couple sold their eight-month-old infant son to buy an iPhone.

The incident happened in the Indian state of West Bengal where the couple sold their eight-month-old infant to buy the latest iPhone to make Instagram reels.

Reportedly, the couple tried to sell their eight-month-old daughter too however the police foiled the attempt and arrested the woman who was buying the kid.

When the man who was identified as Jay Dev, tried to sell his daughter, the neighbor reported the incident to police and he was arrested as a result.

The couple’s neighbors said that they used to be in a state of addiction most of the time, and used to fight with their family and neighbors.

The mother of the infant confessed to the Police that they sold their son in order to buy iPhone to make reels.

In a separate incident, a hospital bought a newborn baby boy from a poverty-stricken Dalit couple after it failed to pay medical bills worth Rs 35,000 in India.

According to the details, Babita, 36, underwent a surgery to deliver a baby boy at the hospital in Agra. The operation and medicines cost Rs35,000. Her husband, Shiva Charan,45, a rickshaw puller by profession did not have the money to pay the medical bills.

The couple alleged that when they informed the hospital about the situation, the administration forced them to sell their baby for Rs1 lakh to settle the bill.