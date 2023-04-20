Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving gas on, taps running

In a shocking incident, a couple reportedly took ‘revenge’ on their Airbnb host by leaving the taps running and gas on for their entire 25-day stay, racking up a massive utility bill of Rs 128,000.

According to the host, a couple from China had booked a 25-day trip to a villa in Seoul but they had attempted to cancel their booking three days prior by claiming they had contracted Covid-19. However, when the host asked for proof, the guests said they would go ahead with their reservation.

The location of the villa caused a dispute between the guests and the host. The couple had realised the location of the villa was in the Seoul outskirts rather than the city centre.

The couple who rented an Airbnb property caused damage to the property by leaving all lights, taps, electrical appliances and gas on for five days during their stay, as part of a “diabolical plan.”

They asked the host, Mr Lee if the property had security cameras before proceeding with their plan, which resulted in a waste of 12,000 litres of water and increased utility bills. Mr Lee discovered the damage after the couple had checked out.

Unfortunately for Mr Lee, Airbnb’s AirCover doesn’t cover utility bills. It only covers damage to the property or host’s belongings. It is reported that Lee advised to settle the bill with the couple.

