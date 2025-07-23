Couple welcomes quintuplets in Karachi

A couple residing in Karachi’s Baldia Town welcomed quintuplets — three girls and two boys — born prematurely at a private hospital through an emergency caesarean section.

According to details, a resident of Baldia Town, Karachi, Adnan Sheikh and his wife welcomed quintuplets.

The babies were delivered prematurely at just 29 weeks through an emergency cesarean section. Medical professionals confirmed that all five newborns were underweight and faced breathing difficulties at birth.

The infants were immediately placed on oxygen support, and initial laboratory tests were conducted to assess their condition.

Read more: Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bahawalpur

The family shared that Adnan Sheikh was married only a year ago. Fortunately, the condition of the babies is reportedly improving. Adnan, who works as a driver by profession, expressed both immense joy and concern over the situation.

Speaking to the media, the father said that while he is grateful for the blessing, the financial burden is overwhelming.

He has appealed to the government and charitable individuals for assistance, stating that the medical and care expenses for five premature infants are beyond his means.