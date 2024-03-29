Courageous man fights off armed robbers; video goes viral

KARACHI: Showing courage and presence of mind, a citizen in Karachi caught a robber while thwarting the mugging attempt near Five Star Chowrangi as video of the incident went viral.

Incredibly unique scene caught on Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) in which the citizen can be seen repairing his car outside the residence when two robbers on motorbike stopped with intention to mug.

Soon as one of robbers pulled out his pistol, the citizen grabbed him while the other robber managed to escape while leaving the motorbike.

The citizen snatched the pistol from the robber and also beaten him up. It can be seen in the video that more people nearby reached the spot and tortured the robber.

Later, the robber was handed over to Shahrah Noor Jahan police.

Read More: Karachi tea stall owner thwarts robbery attempt; video goes viral

Earlier in February, a tea stall owner thwarted a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood, proving that courage and presence of mind may save a person from many terrible situations.

The tea stall owner named Dawlat Agha Shah can be seen forcing the armed robbers to escape without doing any damage.

In a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, three unknown armed men can be seen approaching the Quetta Tea Hotel in Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal with the intention of robbery. When the robbers took out their weapons, the visibly calmed hotel owner also pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire, forcing them to leave.