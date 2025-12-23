Coursera to acquire Udemy in massive $2.5 billion all-stock deal

Udemy and Coursera announced on Wednesday a milestone merger agreement valued at approximately $2.5 billion, bringing together two of the biggest names in online learning.

Coursera is set to acquire Udemy in an all-stock transaction, a significant development for the global education sector. This merger, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2026.

The agreement comes as both companies navigate a difficult market facing significant headwinds. Although both Udemy and Coursera reported revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, their stock prices fell, highlighting concerns among investors regarding the long-term future of standalone platforms.

The companies aim to reassure shareholders that their combined strengths will produce immediate returns and robust long-term growth prospects.

In a statement, Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin said: “Through this combination with Coursera, we will create meaningful benefits for our learners, enterprise customers, and instructors, while delivering significant value to our shareholders, who will participate in the substantial upside potential of the combined company.”

The AI Pivot

As the online learning market continues to expand, particularly with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Sarrazin stated the merger will accelerate plans to introduce AI-powered products.

Recently, Coursera announced an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT app ecosystem and a content partnership with Anthropic. Wednesday’s announcement also arrives just two days after Udemy rolled out its new “AI-powered microlearning experience,” which seeks to give students shorter, personalized lessons that fit their busy schedules.

Both companies are confident that unification will enhance their ability to navigate the shift caused by AI in the workplace. This is increasingly critical as proficiency becomes essential for employees; a recent survey indicated that one-third of hiring managers will dismiss candidates lacking such expertise.

Coursera CEO Greg Hart added, “We’re at a pivotal moment in which AI is rapidly redefining the skills required for every job across every industry. Organizations and individuals around the world need a platform that is as agile as the new and emerging skills learners must master.”