Court acquits 32 Tehreek-e-Labbaik workers in rioting case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted 32 workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in rioting case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The prosecution was failed to produce substantial evidence against the accused, the court said in its order.

Kharadar Police had arrested the accused on April 12, 2021 under the charges of rioting and arson attacks.

The court issued order for release of accused, if not wanted in another case.

The interior ministry had previously decided to withdraw over 40 cases against TLP leader Saad Rizvi and others after the government hammered out an agreement with the party.

On October 31, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were reached over an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

The group agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, while it was also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

The two sides also agreed that TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics, and all arrested workers will be released.

