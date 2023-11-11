Court acquits Ata Tarar in police station attack case

GUJRANWALA: A local court on Saturday acquitted PML-N’s Ata Tarar and others, who were nominated in a police station attack case, ARY News reported.

Civil Judge Asif Gul’s court acquitted the Muslim League-Nawaz leader and other co-accused of attacking Alipur Chattha police. An FIR was filed at Alipur Chattha police station against Tarar and other accused.

After the court decision, talking to media, PML-N leader alleged that the case was registered against him on the orders of former federal ministers Shaikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry. “After my arrest Fawad Chaudhry said that he will not allow me out of jail before three years,” Tarar said.

“Those who were claiming to keep me in jail are behind the bars themselves now,” he said.

Talking on the election he called the matter of the PML-N’s electoral alliance with other parties as premature. “The PML-N leadership will visit Baluchistan. We have started enlistment of the party’s election candidates in Punjab,” he added.